New coffee bar, kitchen and supermarket set to open near Doncaster railway station

A new coffee bar and kitchen and a brand new supermarket convenience store are set to open near a Doncaster area railway station.

Work is continuing to build the new Centrix Park near Kirk Sandall railway station – but two firms have revealed plans to move into the new precinct of shops when the parade opens.

The new Centrix Park will boast a coffee house and supermarket.

Brix Coffee Co has announced it is ‘opening soon’ and is looking for staff to work in its coffee house and kitchen.

Meanwhile, discount supermarket Costcutter has also announced it will be taking one of the retail units when the mall opens for business.

The building, at the junction of Doncaster Road and Sandall Lane in Kirk Sandall, has been under construction for several years and had been rumoured to be the target for a number of supermarket chains.

Anyone interested in applying for a job at Brix should email hello@brixcoffee.co.uk