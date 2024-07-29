New charitable fund to tackle loneliness and isolation in South Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Community groups and organisations in South Yorkshire can apply for a share of more than £25,000 following the launch of a new fund to tackle loneliness and isolation across the region.

Local projects supporting older people can apply for up to £3,000 each from the Sir George Earle Benevolent Fund Programme, which is being delivered by South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF).

Named after its principal benefactor, Sir George Earle - a British politician and poet in the 1800s – the fund is supporting organisations in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield who can make a difference between 1 October 2024 and 31 March 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grants of £500 to £3,000 per organisation - £25,200 in total – are available to charities, community groups, clubs and not-for-profit social enterprises.

South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation is delivering the Sir George Earle Benevolent Fund Programme.

To receive funding, projects should demonstrate their commitment to improving older people’s access to social activity, reducing feelings of loneliness or isolation in older people, increasing the availability of local projects and activities which supports older people or responding to local social or economic needs.

SYCF is the largest local grant giving charity in South Yorkshire. It awarded grants totalling more than £1.7m in 2023 to help transform the lives of people and communities across the region.

Jess O’Neill, grants and partnerships manager for SYCF, said: “More and more, it is being recognised that loneliness can be harmful to our health. In fact, research has shown that loneliness, living alone and poor social connections can be as bad for your health as smoking 15 a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Here in South Yorkshire, we know there are some wonderful groups and organisations delivering fantastic work to help tackle this issue. Our funding programme will play a key role in supporting those projects to continue and increase their positive impact in local communities.”

Grants are available for a small geographic area, for example a housing estate or village as well as larger areas such as towns and boroughs where there is evidence of community involvement.

Groups can apply for grants to fund core costs or revenue, including room hire, volunteer expenses, sessional staff, or salaries; small-scale capital work for example equipment, building works or repairs and service provision, including materials, practical and specialist support for groups and activities. Priority will be given to groups where the funding can make a real impact.

The deadline for applications is 9am on Tuesday 27 August 2024.