New chapter for Sheffield based primary school as it joins successful education trust

Woodthorpe Community Primary School, of Lewis Road Sheffield, has been given the official go ahead to join Minerva Learning Trust.

The merger will see Woodthorpe Community Primary join a collaborative family of Sheffield based schools, and gain access to the trust’s educational expertise, resources, and staff development offer.

Bev Matthews, who has been Chief Executive Officer at the trust since 2019, said: “We are delighted that Woodthorpe Community Primary School has chosen to join our Minerva Learning Trust family of schools.”

“Woodthorpe Community Primary will be the first primary school to join Minerva learning Trust and we are looking forward to working in partnership to share best practice between our primary and secondary colleagues and towards growing our primary hub in the future’’

“Minerva Learning Trust and Woodthorpe Primary have worked together to achieve a clear and achievable vision for the future based on our shared values of Inclusion, Independence, Respect, Success. Together we will go beyond circumstance to ensure every child receives the best education they possibly can.’’

In its most recent Ofsted report, Woodthorpe Community Primary School’s was rated as “good” with the inspectors commenting on how staff are passionate about raising academic achievement and providing a supportive and caring environment that enables all pupils, regardless of background, to flourish.

Head teacher at Woodthorpe Community Primary School, David Smith, said: “We are a successful school and our attainments in reading and writing are certainly something to be proud of, but it is our hope that by joining Minerva, and having access to their expertise and resources we will succeed on our journey from good to outstanding”.

“We are excited about the opportunities that this partnership will bring for our students, staff and community. Most evident is the fantastic professional development offer from Minerva which will allow our staff continual training and development to bring out their true excellence.”

The school began a process of due diligence with the intention of joining Minerva Learning Trust early in 2021. The merger was successfully received by the boards at both the School and Trust, enabling the full integration to be completed for September 2021.