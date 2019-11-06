New boutique hotel for Sheffield city centre
An internationally acclaimed restaurant is expanding its brand and opening a boutique hotel in Sheffield city centre.
Joro restaurant will open a boutique hotel with four double bedrooms and dining room at the recently completed Palatine Gardens in Shalesmoor.
Palatine Gardens is a £10 million development which includes 101 studio apartments and duplex penthouse apartments on former commercial and industrial land between Henry Street and Roscoe Road.
The boutique hotel will be based on the ground floor at Palatine Gardens, with four en suite rooms and a central dining suite. Coda Planning submitted the proposals to the council.
Joro is based in the Krynkl building at Shalesmoor, which was created from 26 recycled shipping containers to showcase the independent start-ups and businesses.
Head chef and Joro co-owner Luke French said: “The success of Joro has far exceeded all our expectations.
“We believe that people who have travelled so far to experience what Joro is all about deserve to be able to expand on that experience and that is why we are going ahead with our plans to develop our own boutique hotel.
“We hope our new venture will enhance Sheffield’s tourism offer and allow more people to stay in our fine city.”
Joro holds a Bib Gourmand in the 2019 Michelin Guide, 3 AA Rosettes and a score of 5 in The Good Food Guide.