New artisan cafe in Sheffield park set to open next year in £1m development

The Coach House in Hillsborough Park has been restored as part of a £1m development

Steve Chu, chief executive of Age UK Sheffield, spoke after work on restoring the Grade II listed Old Coach House in Hillsborough Park was completed.

Kelham Island’s Depot Bakery will now be fitting out the site, which previously hadn’t been used since World War II, before its grand opening, expected to be in February 2022.

It is part of a £1m Lottery funded development at the park, which also includes turning the neighbouring former Potting Shed into a creative arts centre for all, to be called the Bradbury Makers Shed.

Inside the new Coach House development

A third element, where Age UK will manage Hillsborough Park Bowling Pavilion as an older people’s activity centre and community facility, is still being finalised. It is expected to run activities such as a choir and a cinema club.

Steve said he was first shown the ‘dilapidated, falling down’ building five years ago by Sheffield Council.

"At first I thought there’s no way I could take that on”, he said.

"But I do live in the local community and from my local knowledge I knew how much a cafe and public toilets were needed in that park, it really convinced me that it was a project that needed doing.

Age UK Sheffield CEO Steve Chu in front of the Old Coach House.

"We do think it will attract people from all over the city to the area and one of the things that really came through to us in the public consultation that we needed to do was the amount of public support.

"It is something the community really wanted to happen.”

The Depot Bakery currently operates from 92 Burton Road, Kelham Island, and has become a firm favourite as a place to enjoy brunch and lunch.

The 242-year-old Old Coach House will now be an additional site for its artisanal freshly-baked breads, Viennoisse pastry, specialist espresso and filter coffee, alongside a freshly prepared hot and cold food menu.

Inside the Coach House, which just needs to be fitted out before it opens as a Depot Bakery site in 2022

Age UK has made recommendations for the cafe's lighting, decoration, furniture, and customer service offer can reflect the needs of people living with long-term conditions such as sight and hearing impairments, and dementia.

The cafe will also be a new source of income for the charity.