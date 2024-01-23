Nelson takes up the lead in memory of Brenda’s lifeline

Brenda Cupitt with puppy Nelson

It was an emotional moment when Brenda Cupitt, 85, met puppy Nelson, a Support Dog-in-training named in honour of her own support dog who passed away in September last year after almost a decade of being her trusty aide.

The honour comes as the octogenarian, of Jordanthorpe, has raised more than £30,000 for Sheffield-based charity Support Dogs, over the past 20 years, often despite ill-health.

The UK-wide charity provides and trains dogs to help autistic children and adults with epilepsy or a physical disability, to live safer, more independent lives.

Brenda is a retired client and long-time supporter of the cause – so much so that even when she was given just hours to live after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and developing a chest infection, she was eager to ensure her ‘final’ cheque was delivered to her beloved Support Dogs.

Thankfully, the stalwart – who was paired with her first assistance dog, crossbreed Millie, having struggled with osteoarthritis in most of her joints and her spine – made a miraculous recovery.

In 2011, she and her second support dog, the late Nelson, were awarded a Client Partnership of the Year award for their dedication after raising money by selling her knitted and crocheted goods.

Brenda’s first coffee morning in aid of the charity raised £250 and it became an annual event, raking in considerably more each year.

Then she, her daughter Jane and a group of friends formed a team, using their skills in sewing, needlework and painting to make goods from bags to Easter chickens and Christmas stockings.

Her fundraising efforts were also recognised in 2017, when a puppy was named Brenda in her honour.

Delighted Brenda said: “It’s absolutely wonderful. He was so good. I tell all the carers about him – they’ve all seen his photos.

“His eyes are the same as my Nelson’s. When I first got his photo, one of my diabetic nurses looked at it and said ‘he’s got some big boots to fill’.”

Support dogs are looked after by foster carers and puppy socialisers, rather than using kennels, when not at the charity’s training centre in Brightside.

Former foster carers and fellow fundraisers Syd and Liz Moyle have become close friends with Brenda over the years, with the late Nelson being one of 23 dogs they have looked after.

The couple, from Rotherham, were there to witness the moment Brenda met Nelson’s namesake.

“Boy oh boy, it was love at first sight”, said Syd. “She was over the moon. We’re absolutely delighted for her. Her beloved Nelson is now ‘senior Nelson’ and the puppy is ‘Nelson two’.

“We were in Canada when she lost Nelson last year. He died the day after the Queen died. She wouldn’t tell us until we got back. We were heartbroken. He was her absolute rock.”

Liz added: “Brenda and her team raise well over £2,500 a year from knitting and a photograph of ‘puppy Nelson’ is now proudly displayed next to her wares ‘to encourage purchases!’”