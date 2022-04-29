Neil Warnock Are You With Me?: Win tickets + meet and greet former Sheffield United manager at City Hall show

Warnock will be sharing about his record number of games as a manager, 16 clubs and eight promotions, from Non-League to Premier League and a thousand stories along the way that have never been told in his show at the City Hall on September 16.

No holds barred, it will be delivered in Neil’s unique style with stories that will make you laugh, cry, gasp and laugh again.

The audience will be able to hear about Neil’s early career as a player in the lower leagues, making over 300 appearances, and what then inspired and drove him on to succeed and reach the highest level in management.

Neil Warnock on stage at The City Hall ahead of his one man show

He’ll be looking back on his roller-coaster ride with Sheffield United including promotion, relegation, cup semi-finals, dressing room bust-ups, the Battle of Bramall Lane and much more.

There will also be the chance to watch footage with Neil of some of the highlights and lowlights of his time at Bramall Lane and beyond, on the large interactive screen, that will allow you to be part of the evening in a unique and innovative way.

And he’ll be telling of the explosive moments and controversial incidents, taking the audience right back to when they happened, and giving the full inside story.

Thoughts on coming up against Fergie, Pep, Jose, and Klopp and who he rates as the best of them all will also be part of the show and he might have one or two things to say about referees he has crossed paths with.

It promises to be a unique evening of chat and entertainment in the company of one of Sheffield’s finest, who has spent over 60 years of his life in football.

Our competition winner will also get to take part in a Meet and Greet session before the show with teh chance for pictures and a chat.

To be in with a chance of winning two tickets to Neil Warnock’s show Are You With Me? at Sheffield City Hall on September 16, just answer the following question.

How many clubs has Neil Warnock managed?

Email your answer to [email protected] with the subject Warnock Competition by 9am on Monday, May 16.

Usual JPIMedia competition rules apply and are available online at www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/