Nature Recovery Sheffield shares vision to boost city's environment

Sheffield and Rotherham WIldlife Trust CEO, Liz Ballard on the day we declared a nature recovery for Sheffield.

More than 70 people joined the online discussion organised by Nature Recovery Sheffield which follows the declaration of a nature emergency in May by over 1,300 people and 30 groups across the city.

The group is an alliance of organisations which came together to declare a Nature Emergency for Sheffield and put an action plan in place.

It has now presented a draft recovery plan to those who have signed up to support the initiative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following an introduction by Liz Ballard of Nature Recovery Sheffield and chief executive officer of Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust, participants discussed the plan in groups and gave suggestions and ideas.

“It was really heartening to see so many people from across Sheffield wanting to contribute to the plan and to make a difference,” said Claire Baker of Nature Recovery Sheffield and Owlthorpe Action Group.

“From community gardeners, to members of ‘Friends of’ groups, it was also good to hear about the great things so many people are already doing to help nature and wildlife thrive.”

The next step for Nature Recovery Sheffield is to create working groups looking at different areas of the plan with the aim of getting more people involved.

“The important thing now is to refine the plan and put it into action - but we need as much help as possible to do that,” said Lindy Stone of Nature Recovery Sheffield and Sheffield Friends of the Earth.

“The working groups will lead key areas of the recovery plan, and we’re asking more and more people to get involved in any way they can - big or small - all contributions will help restore nature and wildlife in Sheffield.”