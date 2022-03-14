National Speed Lifesaving Championships: swimmers compete at Ponds Forge Sheffield to be named best lifesaver

The National Speed Lifesaving Championships was organised by the Royal Lifesaving Society (RLSS) – a charity that works to combat drowning – and took place at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre.

Lifesaving athletes aged 12 and upwards from across the UK and Ireland competed for national titles in the only sport that has a humanitarian foundation. Only members of the society were allowed to participate.

Aaron Dhanda, aged 32, who works for the RLSS, said: “On average, around 600 people drown every year in the UK and Ireland. However, we want people to enjoy water safety.

“Events like this give people the chance to compete with people around the UK and Ireland to find out who’s the best lifesaver.”

National competitions were held in the UK and Ireland, with the main competition taking place in Sheffield, which included England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland. Notably, a Ukraine flag was also on display.

Competitors were separated into various age groups and took part in activities like the 100m Rescue Medley in which, after a 50m swim in freestyle, the competitors swam underwater to pick up a manikin and carry it to the finish line.

Laura Purcell, 28, the manager of the team Leeds Phoenix, said: “The skills they are learning could help young people to save a life. It’s about using those skills and putting in a competitive speed element.

The Over 19 men carry manikins in the competition

“The kids love it. A lot of them were on a pathway where they were about to quit swimming, they were fed up and this gives them something to focus towards.”

Joe Cole, 19, who was in the event, spoke about the sense of community that is forged amongst lifesaving athletes.

He said: “It’s different from swimming in that you do spend a lot of time as a team with each other; it’s a lot more social. Lifesaving just made sense.”

Laura Purcell is the manager of the team Leeds Phoenix

Joe Cole (left) with teammate Finn Smallcombe

The National Speed Lifesaving Championships

Aaron Dhanda works for the RLSS