2 . RUBY

Teeny tiny Ruby the Yorkshire Terrier is nine years very young and needs a home where she will be spoilt rotten! She is a confident little lady who loves everyone she meets, and loves being the centre of attention! Ruby’s tail never stops! She loves getting out for her walks and exploring. Ruby may need help with her housetraining as she has been used to using puppy pads as her owner was too unwell to take her out, but she will get the hang of this with some patience. She gets very excitable around other dogs, and can be a bit ‘full on’, so she would be best as the only dog in her new home so it can be all about little Miss Ruby! She is a little star who deserves the very best home where she will get so much love and attention. Photo: Helping Yorkshire poundies