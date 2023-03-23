There is a national day for everything...and today is National Puppy Day.
As everyone knows, cute puppies in rescue centres often don’t need much help to find a new home – there is often a queue of dog lovers ready to adopt. So we are using National Puppy Day to help find homes for those slightly older dogs finding it more difficult to find their forever homes.
Helping Yorkshire Poundies, based in Rotherham, is one of a number of charities set up to help find homes for unwanted, stray and unloved dogs, or those who their owners are sadly unable to keep anymore through a variety of reasons, such as ill health or moving home.
See our photo gallery below detailing some of those looking for a loving new home.
2. RUBY
Teeny tiny Ruby the Yorkshire Terrier is nine years very young and needs a home where she will be spoilt rotten! She is a confident little lady who loves everyone she meets, and loves being the centre of attention! Ruby’s tail never stops! She loves getting out for her walks and exploring. Ruby may need help with her housetraining as she has been used to using puppy pads as her owner was too unwell to take her out, but she will get the hang of this with some patience. She gets very excitable around other dogs, and can be a bit ‘full on’, so she would be best as the only dog in her new home so it can be all about little Miss Ruby! She is a little star who deserves the very best home where she will get so much love and attention. Photo: Helping Yorkshire poundies
3. Lyra
Oh so pretty Lyra and her big brown eyes are looking for love. Lyra is only around one year old and is a Saluki cross. She is very sweet, friendly and a real character who is partial to crazy zoomies when the mood takes her! Lyra is dog friendly, and would love a sighthound friend to live with. She will need a home where she isn’t left alone for long at the moment, as she will get upset being left and can open doors to try to find out where her people have gone! If you have room on your sofa for pretty Lyra to snuggle up to, get in touch! Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies
4. Judy
Judy is such an amazing girly who has had some rubbish luck in finding a home at another kennels, so she has gone to HYP to see if they can help. Judy is around three years old and is a medium-large sized Boxer cross. She is so friendly, so funny, goofy and loves her cuddles! Judy is house trained, travels well, can be left alone for a few hours with no problems (she loves her comfy bed!) and is just a star! She can be re-homed with children aged 10+. Judy is OK out and about with other dogs, but doesn’t like to share her home with another, so needs to be the only pet. As she’s quite a big girl, she can be strong on the lead, but not at all unmanageable. She will need a home who have the strength to handle her if she does pull. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies