A robbery victim was in danger of bleeding to death after he was stabbed in the streets of Sheffield.

But the victim survived the horrific attack after two members of the public stopped to give life saving first aid at the scene – both of whom had medical training.

Now the two who stepped up to deal with the emergency which they saw before them have been given a commendation for their bravery after a national awards ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Craig and Phoebe Pallotti were nominated at last year's prestigious National Police Public Bravery Awards, which is organised by the National Police Chiefs’ Council and hosted by South Yorkshire Police, and have now just been awarded their certificates.

South Yorshire Police nominated Martin Craig and Phoebe Pallotti for a bravery award

The incident happened in July 2021, when a 20-year-old man was attacked. A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: ”The victim was parked near to Sheffield city centre, when a group of men approached the car and attacked him, stabbing him in the arm before stealing his phone and running off.

“The man began to bleed profusely from his arm wound, at which stage, Phoebe, an off-duty midwife, went to his aid and highlighted that the stab wound had caused an arterial bleed. The bleed could be critical if the bleeding wasn’t brought under control quickly.

Martin Craig and Phoebe Pallotti handed bravery award

"Phoebe applied pressure to the wound on the victim’s arm with a towel, whilst Martin, an off-duty nurse who also rushed out after hearing the commotion, made a makeshift tourniquet which helped to slow the bleeding.“It was just four minutes before the first police vehicle arrived but during that time the pressure applied to the wound by Phoebe, Martin and other passers-by was critical. The man was transported to hospital by ambulance, where his injury was classed initially as life threatening. Following surgery, he was deemed to be stable, and thankfully he went on to make a full recovery.”

Martin Craig and Phoebe Pallotti were nominated at last year's prestigious National Police Public Bravery Awards, which is organised by the National Police Chiefs’ Council and hosted by South Yorkshire Police, and have now just been awarded their certificates. They stepped in to help a man who had been stabbed and could have died of his wound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doctors and nurses from the hospital commented on how quickly and expertly the tourniquet was applied, which was police say was ‘undoubtedly crucial’ in the victim making a full recovery.

Despite an extensive investigation and CCTV enquiries by officers, no suspects have been identified.

South Yorkshire Police chief constable Lauren Poultney said: “Policing has always relied upon the support of the communities it serves, and I am always humbled to hear of the courage and bravery displayed by members of the public who act instinctively to prevent harm, often on behalf of someone they have not met before.

“I am really pleased that we have been able to present Phoebe and Martin with these certificates in honour of their bravery. The public-spirited nature of the individuals recognised at the awards is something we would all like to see more of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Police Public Bravery Awards recognise the brave members of the public who have placed themselves in dangerous situations, carrying out courageous and selfless acts to help protect others, defend their communities, prevent and detect crime and actively assist the police.