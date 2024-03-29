Yorkshire has been revealed as the fifth luckiest region in the for big winners of the National Lottery.

Research by OLBG has determined that nearly 10 per cent of all Lotto millionaires winners are from Yorkshire - a joint fifth place with the East of England and Scotland.

There have been 636 seven-figure winners in Yorkshire - exactly 9.3 per cent of all millionaire winners. Incredibly, the South East accounts for 975 separate millionaire winners which is a whopping 14.2 per cent of all the UK's biggest winners.

Within God's Own County, South Yorkshire has had a number of winners over the years. In our gallery below, we recap some of the region's largest.

Bus full of winners Pictured celebrating their National Lottery win in April 1999 are a six-strong syndicate from the Sheffield Transport Sports & Social Club at Meadowhead, Sheffield on top of an open-top Mainline bus. Pictured left to right are Filip Carpino, Graham Sanderson, Joe Angell, Derek Moore, David Bingham and Jack Whitehead

All smiles Lottery winner Michael Turner with wife Lesley and children Emma and Sam at their home in Swangate, Brampton. They hit the jackpot with a £3,089,944 win in April 2003

Lucky trip to the Co-Op Co-op dividend... Thorne woman Susan Waters, aged 58, celebrating her £108,835 Lotto win at the Co-op where she bought her ticket in October 2006