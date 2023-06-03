As one lucky winner is yet to claim a life-changing £111m Lottery ticket, let’s take a look back at some of Sheffield’s own winners over the years.
National Lottery officials are urging players to check their numbers after the draw on Friday, June 2, with a £111.7m jackpot prize in the EuroMillions draw as yet unclaimed.
The new multi-millionaire matched all the winning numbers – 03, 12, 15, 25, 43, plus the Lucky Stars 10 and 11. Only a small handful of players in the UK have won more than £100m in the EuroMillions.
Senior winners’ adviser Andy Carter at the National Lottery, said: "What a fantastic night for UK EuroMillions players, as a single ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s special £111.7m EuroMillions jackpot. Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”
As we frantically check the scrunched up tickets in our wallets, here are some of Sheffield’s luckiest people who scooped up their own huge winnings.
1. Sheffield's winners
Sheffield has had its share of lucky Lotto and bingo winners over the years. Photo: Submitted
2. Ray and Barbara Wragg
Ray and Barbara Wragg won a life-changing £7.6mil lottery prize in 2000 and hit national headlines after giving away more than £5mil of their winnings to charity. The couple also helped a group of 50 World War II veterans as they made a trip to Italy to honour fallen war heroes in 2003. Barbara sadly passed away in 2018 after a 57-year marriage. Ray said: "We were happy before our win and we were happy after.” Photo: PA
3. Paula Williamson
Paula Williamson celebrated with her husband Geoff and their two sons, Jack and Ian in 2019 after winning £1mil. At the time, the Barnsley dinner lady revealed no plans of leaving her job, and that she would spend the fortune on purchasing her sons their own homes. She said: "I keep having to pinch myself and tell myself that I really am a millionaire." Photo: Jason Roberts/National Lottery
4. People's Postcode Lottery winners
Twelve lucky neighbours on Knutton Crescent recently celebrated winning over £450,000 between them with the People's Postcode Lottery. One winner, 75-year-old Jan Frost, shared she will treat her husband Mick to a new pigeon hut and hopes to go on holiday to Cyprus. She said: "It’s like a dream, it only happens to other people and not us – we’ve never won owt like this." Photo: Submitted