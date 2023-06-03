3 . Paula Williamson

Paula Williamson celebrated with her husband Geoff and their two sons, Jack and Ian in 2019 after winning £1mil. At the time, the Barnsley dinner lady revealed no plans of leaving her job, and that she would spend the fortune on purchasing her sons their own homes. She said: "I keep having to pinch myself and tell myself that I really am a millionaire." Photo: Jason Roberts/National Lottery