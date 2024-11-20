There have been 636 seven-figure winners in Yorkshire - exactly 9.3 per cent of all millionaire winners.
They say you have to be ‘in it to win it’ and over the last three decades, South Yorkshire has done exactly that, with some huge winners.
In our gallery below, we recap some of the region's largest wins.
1. All smiles
Lottery winner Michael Turner with wife Lesley and children Emma and Sam at their home in Swangate, Brampton. They hit the jackpot with a £3,089,944 win in April 2003 | Photo: Andrew Partridge
2. Missed bus brings good fortune
Scratchcard Merry Millionaire winner Richard Carr, from Doncaster, celebrates with his mother Sarah Simmons. Richard, who was working as a general assistant at a hotel, told how he had bought the scratchcard while waiting for the next bus after dropping his son home, having missed the bus he was aiming for | Photo: Marie Caley
3. Lucky trip to the Co-Op
Co-op dividend...
Thorne woman Susan Waters, aged 58, celebrating her £108,835 Lotto win at the Co-op where she bought her ticket in October 2006 | Photo: Steve Taylor
4. Delighted Deana
National Lottery winner Deana Sampson, who scooped £5.4m on the Lotto in 1996, is seen here returning to Stradbroke Post Office, Sheffield where she bought her winning ticket. She is pictured with postmistress Balwinder Dhillon, who sold her the ticket, in June 2018 when she unveiled a new gold lottery playing point, complete with her lucky hand print for other lottery players to rub | Chris Etchells
