Young cricketers in Sheffield will be able to access better facilities and training thanks to a community grant from the National Express Foundation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield’s Cricket Arena CIC has been awarded a grant of £1,000, which will enable them to provide dynamic sports facilities and activities to people aged 15 to 19.

Cricket Arena’s youth programme is already having a positive impact on the local community, and this grant will help to keep the cost of participating in the activities affordable by supporting the costs of venue hire, coloured playing kits and cricket equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An anticipated 90 per cent of participants to the club will come from ethnic minority communities, something National Express is proud to support in its continued efforts to encourage diversity.

National Express Community Coordinator Chris Raybould (centre) alongside members of Cricket Arena CIC. Photo: MC Photography

Hamzah Hussain, director of Cricket Arena CIC, said: “We are immensely grateful for the National Express Foundation’s support of our MBL Youth Indoor Cricket Project.

“This initiative is key in bringing together 60 young individuals from diverse areas of Sheffield, promoting not only sportsmanship but also community bonding, personal growth, and skill development.