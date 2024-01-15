National Express Foundation’s £1,000 boost for Sheffield community cricket programme
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield’s Cricket Arena CIC has been awarded a grant of £1,000, which will enable them to provide dynamic sports facilities and activities to people aged 15 to 19.
Cricket Arena’s youth programme is already having a positive impact on the local community, and this grant will help to keep the cost of participating in the activities affordable by supporting the costs of venue hire, coloured playing kits and cricket equipment.
An anticipated 90 per cent of participants to the club will come from ethnic minority communities, something National Express is proud to support in its continued efforts to encourage diversity.
Hamzah Hussain, director of Cricket Arena CIC, said: “We are immensely grateful for the National Express Foundation’s support of our MBL Youth Indoor Cricket Project.
“This initiative is key in bringing together 60 young individuals from diverse areas of Sheffield, promoting not only sportsmanship but also community bonding, personal growth, and skill development.
“Thanks to this support, Cricket Arena CIC can continue making cricket a tool for positive change in our community.”For more information on Sheffield Cricket Arena visit https://www.cricketarena.co.uk/, or check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cricketarena.x/