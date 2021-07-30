National Dog Photography Day - here are 14 of our readers' dog pics
Take a look at the lovely, cute and amusing photos that our readers have sent in. These photos were certainly the pick of a wonderful bunch.
Sharron Lomas: This is a Ruby - she’s 10 weeks old
Daniella Seago: This is Jim, he was a Staffy x English Bull pushing 18 years old. We sadly lost him just before Christmas last year. He was the happiest dog ever who lived his life to the fullest, life is not the same without him
Andy Birch: Here's Spirit... he's a rescue who treats everyday as an adventure!!
Lisa Robinson: My 10 weeks old Frenchie Bobby
David Parkin: Sage our English Field Setter rescue
Dot Jones: The Bandit. He’s nearly 16. Quite blind and deaf but the most amazing nature still.
Robert Smith: Drecs with favourite toy.
Becky Marshall: Here is Binx my cocker Spaniel he loves a good puppaccino!!
Ali Claire: Otto 13 years young, Hungarian Vizsla
Claire Elizabeth Pearson: My gorgeous boy Dave
Tracey Desmond: Luther Rolo 14 month old dachshund x pug
Diane Davey: Our little boy Bear
Chris Lee: 10 month old staffy granddog Dexter, we love having him, he has so much character