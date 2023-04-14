A devastated family has shared their disappointment at South Yorkshire Police and a hostel following the death of a Sheffield man with a “heart of gold”.

A Sheffield man died a drug-related death after mixing a deadly combination of heroin and prescribed pregabalin, an inquest heard.

Sheffield's Medico-Legal Centre heard how Nathan Fauvel, aged 40, whose family described him as a "vulnerable” “long term drug user”, was discovered unresponsive in his bedroom by two members of staff at a city hostel on April 22 of last year, where paramedics sadly pronounced him dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan was living at St Anne’s, a 66-bed hostel contracted by Sheffield City Council which provides emergency accommodation to men, on Beighton Road, Woodhouse. His body was discovered during a protocol check around 6pm after Nathan had not been seen by staff that day.

The body of 40-year-old Nathan Fauvel was found at his bedroom at St Anne’s - Bevin Court hostel on Beighton Road, Woodhouse on Friday, April 22.

Giving evidence, a police sergeant of South Yorkshire Police described how on April 22, after being alerted by paramedics, officers attended the ground-floor room in the hostel. Describing the scene, she said there was drug paraphernalia on a table and the window was wide open, but there was “no signs of disturbance”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police reviewed CCTV footage, which is present in corridors but not individual rooms, and saw that Nathan was last seen entering his room on April 21, at 2.28pm. It was also seen that “several males” had gone into the room in the hours after that, who were all identified as residents and spoken to.

The residents described Nathan as in “good spirits” on the day prior to his death, and that he seemed well in himself.

A GP report found that Nathan had a long history of “chronic drug misuse”, and he was known to The Fitzwilliam Centre’s Opiates Service. Andrew Faulkner, of Sheffield Health and Social Care Trust, described how Nathan said he was not using any illicit opioids in March 2022, and that he was “keen to remain clean”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Peers, service manager of St Anne’s, described Nathan as a “well liked and well respected” man among residents and staff, who always had friends in his room.

On April 19 2022, it was heard that Nathan had told staff at St Anne’s that he had increased his substance misuse and was feeling depressed on the approach to the anniversary of his daughter’s death.

St Anne’s offered Nathan bereavement support and talking therapy, but he declined. An internal investigation was carried out after Nathan’s death, which Mr Peers said found that there was nothing “that could have been done better”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was heard that drugs are knowingly taken by some residents in the hostel, but that they are given support in changing their habits and encouraged to take drugs safely. A warning system is in place, however Mr Peers noted that if a resident is evicted for drug taking, they will only take them on the streets.

Mr Peers added: “I don’t feel there was anything more we could have done to save Nathan.”

Owen and Jennifer Wright, step-dad and mother of Nathan expressed multiple concerns in the handling of their son’s death, including the disappearance of Nathan’s wallet, bank card and key. Owen said: “As a family we are very disappointed with what happened with Nathan. It feels like no one treated him as a human being.

“We would like some support from South Yorkshire Police in regards to them investigating this properly and looking into the possible links. The police must be held accountable for not doing their job. We’ve been let down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“None of my family are happy with [St Anne’s]. You need to look at the vulnerable people and see if you can support them in a better way.”

Jennifer described her son, who was one of 10 siblings, as a man with a “heart of gold”. She said: “We all loved him so much. He made everybody laugh.”

Ruling a drug related death, assistant coroner Katie Dickinson said: “Nathan was clearly a very loved man with a big family and you obviously cared for him very much.”