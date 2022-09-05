Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nargis Begum, aged 62, died after the Nissan Qashqai she was a passenger in broke down on an all-lanes running ‘smart motorway’ stretch of the M1 near Sheffield, where the hard shoulder had been converted into an extra lane.

She and her husband Mohammed Bashir, 69, who had been driving, exited their vehicle and were waiting for help to arrive when another vehicle collided with their car causing the Nissan to plough into Nargis.

Nargis Begum and her husband Mohammed Bashir, from Darnall, Sheffield. Nargis was killed in a crash on a stretch of smart motorway on the M1 near Sheffield where the hard shoulder had been converted into an extra lane. Four years later, an inquest into her death is due to begin, and her family, who have concerns about the safety of smart motorways, are hoping for answers

Four years after the fatal collision near Woodall Services on September 9, 2018, her family are hoping for answers as an inquest into her death gets underway.

Her daughter, Saima Aktar, who arrived at the scene to find paramedics trying to save her mum, said: “The pain and suffering our family are going through is as raw now as it was when mum died.

“She was the most kind, gentle and loving person you could wish to meet. Mum’s life revolved around family and all she wanted for us was health and happiness; something we’ve struggled to feel since her death.

“Our dad is a shadow of himself. That he avoided injury but his loving and caring wife of 45 years died in front of him has taken its toll on him.

“While it’s four years since her death time has stood still for our family. Trying to grieve for mum has been made all the harder because of the concerns we have about smart motorways and the events surrounding mum’s death.

“We know the inquest and listening to the evidence is going to be traumatic but it’s something we need in order to get some of the answers we deserve.”

The inquest into Nargis’ death is due to be heard at Doncaster Coroner’s Court, where the hearing is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 6 and last for four days.

Nargis, who lived in Darnall and had five children and nine grandchildren, is being represented by lawyers at Irwin Mitchell.

The law firm also represents Claire Mercer, whose 44-year-old husband Jason was killed in another crash on the M1 near Sheffield, and who has campaigned for an end to smart motorways.

Christopher Kardahji, of Irwin Mitchell, said: “Nargis was the heartbeat of the family and four years on her loved ones remain devastated by their loss.

“The pain of losing Nargis has been made all the harder given circumstances in which she died.

“Her family continue to have a number of concerns about the use of smart motorways and the events surrounding her death.

“While nothing can ever make up for what’s happened, we’re determined to help provide Nargis’ family with the answers they deserve. The inquest is an important milestone in doing so.

“If during the course of the inquest issues around smart motorways are identified, it’s vital measures are taken to improve road safety.”