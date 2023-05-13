News you can trust since 1887
Nando's in South Yorkshire: The best and worst branches to get your peri-peri chicken, according to Google

Whether your go-to is lemon and herb or extra hot, Nando’s is a restaurant chain which has captured the hearts – or stomachs – of many.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 13th May 2023, 06:01 BST

South Yorkshire is home to a total of eight Nando’s branches, the bulk of which are in our very own Steel City. Many of us will have a go-to order, which is hopefully spiced with anything but plain. But have you ever visited a branch and found it wasn’t as good as you expected it to be? Or perhaps you’ve got a favourite venue to visit.

We have ranked each venue across the county by the average number of stars they have received on Google, and then by the total number of reviews submitted.

So if two restaurants have each received four stars, then the one with the larger number of reviews will take the higher place on the podium.

How does your local Nando’s fair in the ranking?

There are plenty of venues in South Yorkshire to get your fix of flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken.

1. Nando's is bringing the fire South Yorkshire

There are plenty of venues in South Yorkshire to get your fix of flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken. Photo: Google

Nando's, in Parkgate Shopping Park, is the top rated branch of the flame-grilled chicken chain in South Yorkshire. A total of 748 users on Google have given this site an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5.

2. Nando's - Rotherham

Nando's, in Parkgate Shopping Park, is the top rated branch of the flame-grilled chicken chain in South Yorkshire. A total of 748 users on Google have given this site an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5.

Nando's in Sheffield's Valley Centertainment comes in second place. This branch has been handed an average rating of 4.2 stars as per 1,571 reviews on Google.

3. Nando's - Sheffield

Nando's in Sheffield's Valley Centertainment comes in second place. This branch has been handed an average rating of 4.2 stars as per 1,571 reviews on Google.

Nando's in Herton Triangle Retail Park comes close in third place. It has been rated 4.2 stars according to 1,056 Google reviews.

4. Nando's - Doncaster

Nando's in Herton Triangle Retail Park comes close in third place. It has been rated 4.2 stars according to 1,056 Google reviews.

