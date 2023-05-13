Nando's in South Yorkshire: The best and worst branches to get your peri-peri chicken, according to Google
Whether your go-to is lemon and herb or extra hot, Nando’s is a restaurant chain which has captured the hearts – or stomachs – of many.
South Yorkshire is home to a total of eight Nando’s branches, the bulk of which are in our very own Steel City. Many of us will have a go-to order, which is hopefully spiced with anything but plain. But have you ever visited a branch and found it wasn’t as good as you expected it to be? Or perhaps you’ve got a favourite venue to visit.
We have ranked each venue across the county by the average number of stars they have received on Google, and then by the total number of reviews submitted.
So if two restaurants have each received four stars, then the one with the larger number of reviews will take the higher place on the podium.
How does your local Nando’s fair in the ranking?