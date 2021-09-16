Mystery surrounds sudden closure of Sheffield car park

NCP Sheffield Arundel Gate Car Park has put up a sign at its entrance, apologising to the customers that it will no longer be operating from Friday, September 17.

The sign says: "We are sorry to say that NCP will no longer be operating at NCP Sheffield Arundel Gate Car Park from Friday 17th September.

"Please ensure your car is out of the car park by 23.59 on Thursday 16th September."

The NCP Arundel Gate Car Park is closing on Friday.

It then advised drivers to head to alternative car parks at NCP Sheffield Hartshead Square on Campo Lane or NCP Sheffield Furnival Gate on Matilda Way.

NCP, when contacted, said it has no further comment to offer at this stage.