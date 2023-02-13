A streaking green light was spotted in the skies of Sheffield last night which eyewitnesses believe was a shooting star.

Resident Paul Nowak says he was out at around 8.30pm on Sunday when he spotted the strange green light. He was quick enough to get his phone out, take this picture and share it online.

It came on the same night a ‘fireball’ asteroid lit up South England over the Channel in the early hours of Monday (February 13). However, the European Space Agency says the asteroid would have entered the atmosphere around 3am.

Enquiries are ongoing as to whether the shooting star over the South of England could even have been seen from Sheffield. However, the timing suggests the green streak seen by Paul was an entirely different event.

Sheffield resident Paul Nowak took this photo of a strange green light at around 8.30pm last night (February 12). It comes on the same night an asteroid was spotted over the Channel, but Paul's sighting was six hours earlier.

Commentators online have been quick to joke the ‘shooting star’ is the result of ‘another Chinese Surveillance Balloon’ being shot down following recent events in the US.