A mystery man who was killed in London eight years ago and never identified may have links to Sheffield.

The man pictured was hit by a car and killed while walking near the Bell Pub in Walthamstow on January 22, 2015. He was carrying nothing that could be used to identify him, family have never come forward, and who he is has been a mystery ever since.

Now, investigative charity Locate International have launched an appeal for help after possibly discovering links to Sheffield.

Police believe he was living nearby under the name of ‘Brian Wallace’ and had worked as a local builder for many years. It has been suggested that he had family in Sheffield and possibly a sister in Neasden – but it has not been possible to verify these details and no family members have so far been traced.

Reports in 2015 revealed that the man ‘may have had family in the Sheffield area’. However, after speaking with the Walthamstow community, Locate International investigators have found that he spoke specifically of children that he had lost touch with.

It is also believed he sometimes drank in The William the Fourth pub on High Road, Leyton, and that he may have had a houseboat on the River Lea.

Investigators are appealing to the public to look at the man’s pictures and ask themselves: Do you know this man? Did you ever drink with him in The William the Fourth pub? Did you work with him or know him from elsewhere? Did he tell you his name?