The music of Sheffield Community Choir, the sounds of an African drumming quartet and some unexpected summer sun added extra sparkle to the official launch of the revamped Breinburg Court in Pitsmoor.

Breinburg Court, a development of 12 homes specifically tailored to the needs of older and vulnerable members of Sheffield’s Black and Ethnic Minority community, was originally built in the 1990s to provide supported housing to the city’s African-Caribbean community.

Now, though, the development - which is operated by Arches Housing, the housing association that provides homes to a rich mix of residents in diverse communities across Sheffield and Rotherham and Derbyshire - has gone through an extensive programme of refurbishment to make it fit for purpose for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Breinburg Court regeneration has been carried out in association with city charity SACMHA Health and Social Care - one of the development’s original 1990s tenants.

The Arches team, SACMHA Health and Social Care and residents gathered for the official opening

And the special opening ceremony and celebration was attended by residents, friends, community leaders and representatives of both Arches Housing and the SACMHA team, with resident Ms May Hazell performing the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The first residents have now moved into the properties, which are fully decorated and carpeted, with white goods also provided, while all the homes have increased energy efficiency as standard, wi-fi in all areas and a full range of services, including both on-site and out-of-hours support and outreach provision to support residents to live independently.

A completely renovated community space, provides a hub for a selection of activities, including a dementia cafe and lunch club and health and wellbeing sessions delivered by SACHMA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Breinburg Court is very much at the heart of the Arches Housing community and is just a short distance from our Burngreave Road office,” said Arches Housing Chief Executive Paul Common.

Performing the official ribbon-cutting ceremony

“We are incredibly proud of this innovative partnership with SACMHA and we see this particular project as being about staying true to our roots and our original values.

“It is an approach that has retained much needed supported housing in the city and this has worked as we have exceeded our original target of 50 per cent occupancy in the first year in just the first three months.

“Arches was formed almost 50 years ago to improve the lives of people in North East Sheffield and we are proud that we continue to deliver much needed homes and services in the areas that our founders cared so much about. Breinburg Court takes us back to those origins and ideals.