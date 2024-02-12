Mum’s the word as a special Mother’s Day craft market comes to Crystal Peaks this March.

Mum’s the word with Maker’s Market at Crystal Peaks
The Crystal Peaks Mother’s Day Makers’ Market will feature a selection of 12 specially curated stalls featuring a range of items perfect for this year’s celebration of mothers everywhere.
Running from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, March 2, the selection includes everything from bubbles and jewellery to jams and designer gins.
“With Mother’s Day falling on March 19, we believe of Makers’ Market comes at just the right time for anybody looking for a gift that is just a little more unusual,” said Crystal Peaks event organiser Clare Burnett.
“We have selected a range of makers who we believe will offer something for everybody, at a price everybody can afford.”