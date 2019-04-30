Mum to tackle fire, water, air and earth in charity challenges in memory of her son

A fearless mum will be tackling the element when she takes on an abseil for Bluebell Wood, as part of her challenge to conquer all four elements in memory of her son.

Claire Malcolmson hopes to conquer fire, water, air and earth in her fundraising. So far, she has raised over £3,240 by swimming 50 lengths, walking across hot coals reaching 1,200 fahrenheit, and flying through the air at 130mph in the charity’s Wing Walk.

On Saturday, May 4, she aims to take on her final element, earth, when she descends the 160ft down the iconic Owen Building in Sheffield.

Claire starting fundraising for Bluebell Wood in 2016, in memory of her son Joe who passed away at Bluebell Wood in 2015. Joe had an undiagnosed neurological condition, which meant he was blind, never slept well, and needed medication every three hours.

Claire said: “I call my son the amazing Mr Joe. He was a beautiful brave little boy, and he was and always will be my whole world. We enjoyed some precious times at Bluebell Wood and I want to do whatever I can to honour his memory and give something back to a charity that’s always there for families in their hour of need.”

If you would like to donate to Claire’visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gorgeousmrjoe.