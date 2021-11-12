Ahmed Abdaljawwad, aged 40, of Darnall, was diagnosed with stage three cancer in September 2020 and has undergone numerous chemotherapy sessions, but the first line of treatment failed and the cancer has now spread to his bones.

His wife, Shama, said the family are now left helpless due to what she described as a delayed response by the NHS to resume the next round of chemotherapy at Weston Park Hospital.

Ahmed Abdaljawwad, from Sheffield, has been diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer, and his wife, Shama, wants to seek alternative treatments

She said Ahmed was previously told he would not be able to have the treatment and found that his mobility was becoming affected by pain related to his disease.

Then, he was informed that he could no longer proceed with treatment but the couple were adamant on exhausting all avenues, including seeking treatment abroad.

Shama, who works for the Crown Prosecution Service, said she is currently on leave to care for her sick husband but it is becoming all too stressful for the family.

The mum-of-two said: "I have serious mental health issues, which is why it's important he gets better because otherwise our children will be left orphaned.”

Devastated Shama said she found it difficult comprehending the reasons behind the decision.

Ahmed discovered he has fluid in his stomach

She added: "Let him fight, he's still young. Why are they not giving him strong chemo? That's his choice, so give him the opportunity to fight. If he can't do surgery, then give him some chemo."

She stated that Ahmed was brought to A&E on Monday following profuse vomiting, during which he discovered he has fluid in his stomach.

She said: "I contacted a private hospital called Thornbury. It ended up being the same doctor whom Ahmed is already under in Weston Park via the NHS.

"I would like everyone's assistance on this matter who knows of any private hospital where I can seek treatment for my husband in the UK...last resort we will need to take him abroad.”

Ahmad, who used to work for Sheffield City Council, is now on sick pay which will stop this month.

Shama said: "I am still working, and that income is used towards paying the mortgage, household bills and bringing up my two children.”

‘Further treatment is not in his best interest’

In response, the NHS said the decision not to further his treatment was taken in his ‘best interest.’

Dr Jennifer Hill, medical director (operations) at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, said: “We understand how devastating this news is for Mr Abdaljawwad and his family but the decision that further treatment is not in his best interest has only been made after a thorough assessment of his clinical condition and disease progression.

"Sadly sometimes people become so unwell from their cancer that further anti-cancer therapy is not beneficial because it does not improve their symptoms or prolong their life and in some situations it can make people more unwell and give a worse quality of life.

"We will of course continue to support Mr Abdaljawwad and his family with the appropriate care moving forward.”