Mum fights to fulfil Savannah’s dream of meeting Westlife
The mum of an 18-year-old girl with cerebral palsy is appealing for her to meet lifelong idols Westlife next month.
Savannah Ryalls was born three months premature and spent many of her early days at the Jessop wing on oxygen and in a wheelchair.
Throughout treatment the brave young woman has kept the popular band close to her heart and was left overjoyed when they announced a reunion.
Mum Michelle Brearly bought Savannah tickets for her 18th birthday in November, and now wants to go one step further and give her daughter the chance to meet them.
Michelle said: “Savannah recently had to have an unexpected operation which has left her with both legs in pots.
“It would be great if we could get her to meet Westlife and have them sign her pots - she’s loved them for as long as I can remember and was even sat on Christmas day playing their songs.
“It’s quite unusual for an 18 year old - even I don’t know half of the songs that she does.”
The young woman is well known by her nurses to be a superfan, and is refusing to let the pots on her legs get in the way of her seeing her idols live.
Michelle said: “She doesn’t have a favourite - she loves them all and thinks they’re all so sexy.
“Just because she’s in a wheelchair doesn’t mean she doesn’t think like any other 18 year old.”
The pair will be heading to the Leeds First Direct arena for the performance on June 11.
If you can help, please contact Michelle Brearley on Facebook or message The Star directly.