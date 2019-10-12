Multiple fire engines at Sheffield industrial site blaze
Multiple fire engines are dealing with a fire at an indistrial site in Sheffield this evening.
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 18:59 pm
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 19:03 pm
There are five appliances and the specialist aerial ladder platform at the site in Coleford Road, Darnall.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue tweeted at just after 6.30pm that the blaze is at an ‘industrial building’.
They added: “Please avoid the area if you can and if you’re nearby don’t panic, our crews are doing their thing.
“We’ll post further updates as things progress below.”