Mowgli Ecclesall Road: Sheffield diners raise £35,000 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

A popular Sheffield Indian restaurant has raised over £35,000 through an optional ‘add £1 to the bill’ scheme for a children’s hospice.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 06:20 GMT

Mowgli, on Ecclesall Road, and their generous diners have supported the much-loved Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice through a partnership launched in 2019. They raise £1,000 a month on average by giving their customers the option to leave a donation to the charity when they pay their bill.

The restaurant also has a team of 15 staff taking part in the Edale Skyline Challenge on April 4, which involves walking 21 miles through the Peak District in support of Bluebell Wood.

Zara Tattersall, communications manager at Mowgli, said: “Our Ecclesall Road restaurant chose to partner with Bluebell Wood so we could support their outstanding commitment to young people and their loved ones.

By asking their customers to "add £1 to the bill" for charity, diners at Mowgli restaurant on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, have raised £35,000 for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice since 2019.
“It was important that we stood with the staff and families of Bluebell Wood, to ensure their incredible services continued.”

Pip Colley, Regional Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “We’re incredibly proud of what Mowgli have achieved for our charity and we’re very much looking forward to continuing to work closely with the team.

“As a charity we need to raise over £5m each year to be there for local children and families who often have nowhere else to turn, so the support of community-spirited partners like Mowgli is incredibly important to us.”

If you’re a business in the Sheffield area who are interested in launching a similar initiative or want to support Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in other ways, contact Pip by emailing [email protected] or call 01909 498959.

