A popular Sheffield Indian restaurant has raised over £35,000 through an optional ‘add £1 to the bill’ scheme for a children’s hospice.

Mowgli, on Ecclesall Road, and their generous diners have supported the much-loved Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice through a partnership launched in 2019. They raise £1,000 a month on average by giving their customers the option to leave a donation to the charity when they pay their bill.

The restaurant also has a team of 15 staff taking part in the Edale Skyline Challenge on April 4, which involves walking 21 miles through the Peak District in support of Bluebell Wood.

Zara Tattersall, communications manager at Mowgli, said: “Our Ecclesall Road restaurant chose to partner with Bluebell Wood so we could support their outstanding commitment to young people and their loved ones.

“It was important that we stood with the staff and families of Bluebell Wood, to ensure their incredible services continued.”

Pip Colley, Regional Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “We’re incredibly proud of what Mowgli have achieved for our charity and we’re very much looking forward to continuing to work closely with the team.

“As a charity we need to raise over £5m each year to be there for local children and families who often have nowhere else to turn, so the support of community-spirited partners like Mowgli is incredibly important to us.”