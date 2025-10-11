Mourners filled a Sheffield Crematorium to pay their respects to a woman who ensured World War Two airmen were in fighting shape.

BornJuly 2, 1922, Mary joined the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) in November 1940 with ambitions of being a driver.

However, at 4’11” tall, she was considered too short.

Yet that didn’t mean she couldn’t serve her country in other ways, as she spent the Second World War as a cook, serving meals to the Bomber Crews under training, initially at RAF Finningley and RAF Wymeswold and later at other locations.

Mary Marsden, 103, served as a cook at RAF Finningley where she served up food to those fighting through the Second World War. | Errol Edwards

In her later years, Mary shared her experience of her time in the RAF, recounting occasions when the aircraft at RAF Finningley were called upon to fly on operations.

Mary Marsden, aged 101, who served at RAF Finningley, pictured on Remembrance Sunday in Sheffield.

She recalled serving bacon and eggs (severely rationed to the general public), to the crews in the middle of the night as they returned from operations.

Sadly not all the crews made it back – six Blenheim bombers failed to return to RAF Finningley after operations.

Despite the challenges, Mary looked back on her time in the RAF fondly. In a recent interview for the Royal Air Force Association’s magazine, Air Mail, Mary said: “I look back very fondly on my years of service and they were some of the most enjoyable times of my life.”

It was during her time in the RAF that she met her husband Arthur, who served in the RAF as a chief technician.

Mary was honoured with a full turn-out of of Veterans and their Standards plus a bagpipe player and bugler. | Errol Edwards

“We spent many happy years together in married quarters and I have so many wonderful memories from those times. I wish I could live them all again to be honest,” recalled Mary.

Mary was a loyal supporter of the Association throughout her life and was an active and much-loved member of the Sheffield Branch. She also took part in the Poppy Appeal well into her 90s, only stopping when the money she collected became too heavy for her to handle.

She was laid to rest at City Road Crematorium on Friday, October 10, where she was honoured by a full turn out of Veterans and their Standards plus bagpipe player, bugler.