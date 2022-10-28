The event on Wednesday, October 26 marked 40 days since Ms Amini’s death and the end of the traditional mourning period in Iranian culture. Ms Amini’s death while in custody by the morality police in Iran has sparked global protests against a regime that has been accused of human rights abuses and dictatorial tactics. She was allegedly beaten to death for not complying with Iran’s strict modesty rules and covering her head.

Iranians in Sheffield have been gathering regularly outside the Town Hall since Ms Amini’s death in support of the growing civil unrest against the Iranian government. An Iranian woman who wanted to remain anonymous said: “We came here to show our solidarity with the people that are being prosecuted by the morality police.”

Iranians showed up with placards with photos of Ms Amini and other victims of the brutality of the morality police and banners that read ‘Women Life Freedom; Men Country Liberty’. They were joined by others from the international community who wanted to show support. They lit candles that spelled ‘IRAN’ and Ms Amini’s name in Persian, and played a protest song dedicated to Ms Amini that went viral recently.

Mourners at a vigil for Mahsa Amini held outside Sheffield Town Hall as global protests over human rights abuses in Iran continue

Protestors also called for international action and support during the demonstration. Hamid Atarodi, aged 36, a business mentor, said: “We want the British government to stop business negotiations with this government and recognise the first women's revolution in Iran.”

The anonymous woman said: “I hope that the international community will listen and hear our voice. We are not asking them to come and change the government for us but we are asking them not to support the [Iranian] government. [The] government doesn’t know any age, any religion; whoever comes against them and disagrees with them they will shoot them. It is as simple as that.”