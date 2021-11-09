William Jackson, known to his friends and family as Bill, was riding along Mortimer Road in Bradfield when a bird, believed to be a grouse, hit his helmet, causing him to crash and die.

At his inquest today, his family described how the 73-year-old retired manager, who was born in Sheffield and lived in Huddersfield at the time of his death, had been ‘very fit’ and ran a marathon only last year.

His widow, Carol, told how he was a passionate biker but when she was diagnosed with cancer a couple of years ago he had dropped all his hobbies to devote his time to helping her recover from the operation she needed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Jackson died after being hit by a bird and coming off his motorbike when he was driving along Mortimer Road in Bradfield, Sheffield, an inquest heard

His stepdaughter Leanne Schofield said: “He was an amazing, generous man.

"If he had been a witness to the accident that happened to him, he would have been there trying to resuscitate and doing the best he could.

"When I was at university, I had a massive relapse and he used to carry me to bed basically. He would feed me and everything.

"He was an amazing man, very generous and full of life. He didn’t live like he was in his 70s; he lived like he was in his 20s.”

The inquest, held at Sheffield Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, November 9, heard how Mr Jackson had been riding on his Yamaha bike towards Stocksbridge on March 30 this year and had just overtaken two cars when he was struck by a bird on his helmet shortly after midday.

Michael Pennells, a forensic collisions investigator for South Yorkshire Police, read statements from two witnesses who recalled seeing the bird fly out from the right hand side of the road and hit Mr Jackson.

One of the witnesses described seeing the much-loved grandfather slump in his vehicle and start veering to the right, before his bike came off the road, flipped, throwing him from the vehicle, and landed on the other side of a fence.

Mr Pennells said there was nothing to suggest Mr Jackson had been driving too fast or carelessly on the 60mph country road before being hit by the bird and losing control in what the coroner Katy Dickinson described as a ‘freak’ accident.

He added that there was no evidence of any road defects or weather conditions which might have contributed to the crash.

PC Sam Clifford told how one of the witnesses had got out of his car and begun giving Mr Jackson CPR before paramedics arrived to take over, but despite their efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.48pm.

Ms Dickinson concluded that Mr Jackson had died as a result of a road traffic collision.

She said: “He was riding his motorcycle appropriately when he was struck by a bird, which caused him to leave the carriageway and he died as a result of the collision.”