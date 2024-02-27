Mother’s Day will be celebrated in the UK on Sunday, March 10 this year, and there are so many ways you can spoil your mum and motherly figures in Sheffield.

If you’re looking for something more than a bouquet of flowers and a heartfelt card, you surely can’t go wrong with spending some quality time together over a delicious lunch, dinner or afternoon tea.

While Mother’s Day may be less than two weeks away, we have listed 12 restaurants that are still taking bookings, and are offering special deals. Make sure to visit their websites and make your reservation as soon as possible, as it is expected to be a very busy day for hospitality.

From casual dining, to cosy neighbourhood restaurants and mouth-watering afternoon tea, here are 12 restaurants to check out this Mother’s Day 2024.

1 . Mother's Day in Sheffield Food is one thing that brings us all together, so why not celebrate at one of these restaurants with your mother or motherly figure this Mother's Day. Photo Sales

2 . Browns Browns Sheffield, St Pauls Chambers, will help you treat your mum this Mother's Day with a traditional Sunday lunch. Alongside freshly carved roasts with all the trimmings, other options include roast wild sea bass, plus plenty of wins, cocktails, desserts, and even little roasts for children. You can also treat your mother to a complimentary Moët & Chandon Impérial Rosé Champagne, exclusively for VIP by Browns members. Register for free to be a VIP and claim your reward. Photo: - Photo Sales

3 . The Fox House Fox House on Hathersage Road, in Longshaw, is offering a tasty menu, Available on March 9, alongside the All Day Menu, or taking the spotlight as the only menu being served on Mother's Day, the Fox House team has crafted a three-course menu for £30.50, filled with Mum’s favourite dishes – and some surprises sure to be just as loved. Take yourself for a stroll in the Peaks afterwards. Photo Sales