The gourmet kebab chain, which has restaurants in Meadowhall and Sheffield High Street, is inviting families, sons and daughters to come to GDK and celebrate on Sunday by indulging in their tasty meal deal. When a family member orders any main, fries and a drink, GDK will provide mothers with their own meal for free.

Daniel Bunce, GDK Global COO, said: “We’re excited to announce that our Mother’s day offer will be available across all our UK restaurants all day on March 19th. At GDK, we like to give something back to our loyal customers and this Mother’s day, we want to give you and your mum a tasty meal and the opportunity to enjoy kebabs done right.”