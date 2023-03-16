News you can trust since 1887
Mother's Day 2023: mums can eat free at German Doner Kebab in Sheffield and Meadowhall

German Doner Kebab (GDK) is giving mums the chance to eat for free as part of a special dine-in offer this Mother’s Day.

By Lee Peace
Published 16th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

The gourmet kebab chain, which has restaurants in Meadowhall and Sheffield High Street, is inviting families, sons and daughters to come to GDK and celebrate on Sunday by indulging in their tasty meal deal. When a family member orders any main, fries and a drink, GDK will provide mothers with their own meal for free.

Daniel Bunce, GDK Global COO, said: “We’re excited to announce that our Mother’s day offer will be available across all our UK restaurants all day on March 19th. At GDK, we like to give something back to our loyal customers and this Mother’s day, we want to give you and your mum a tasty meal and the opportunity to enjoy kebabs done right.”

For more details visit the website www.germandonerkebab.com

German Doner Kebab is making a special offer for Mother's Day.
