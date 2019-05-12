Mother’s desperate plea to trace daughter’s toy bunny lost in Meadowhall

A mother has made a desperate plea to try and find her daughter’s toy bunny that got lost in Meadowhall.

Four-year-old Brooke took the beloved pink rabbit – which she has had since birth – with her during a trip to Meadowhall with her mum last Saturday, but sadly the toy has been misplaced somewhere along the way.

READ MORE: Appeal for help to find missing girl, 16, with links to South Yorkshire

Her mother, Bekii Rodgers, of Rotherham, had now made a desperate plea calling for help to find the cuddly toy as Brooke is missing her trusty companion.

She said: “We lost it at Meadowhall. I only went in three shops – JD, the ice cream parlour outside of JD and Poundland. I’ve spoken Meadowhall and I've had no such luck.

READ MORE: City celebrates with Lord Mayor Magid Magid during Love Sheffield day

“I’m desperate to get it back and I’m wanting to get the message out there in hope that someone has her or if someone would know where I can get a replacement.

“Brooke really misses her, she is devastated. She asks me every day if I’m fetching her home and she can’t understand why her friend has left her. It's hard to comfort her at times.”

READ MORE: Families march through Sheffield city centre in protest against climate change and air pollution

It is believed the rabbit may have been lost somewhere outside the JD store on Saturday, May 4, between 4 and 6pm.

Anyone with information please get in touch with Bekii on 07724866330.