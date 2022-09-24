Mother Hubbard’s opened its doors on London Road, near Alderson Road, at 11am, today, Saturday, September 24, with a sizzling offer of fish and chips for just 45p that has dragged in the crowds.

First in the queue Tom Watson, aged 25, of Low Edges, Sheffield, said: “I saw a friend had posted it on Facebook and I thought why not. We are getting 45p fish and chips which is amazing especially with the cost of living at the moment.”

The popular chip shop chain was launched in Bradford in 1972 and the owners of the new shop have marked its opening day by offering portions of fish and chips for what customers paid back in the early 70s.

Pictured is the growing, long queue at Mother Hubbard's fish and chip shop, on London Road, Sheffield, during its opening day launch when generous staff served up fish and chips for 45p for each customer.

Customer Daniel Gibbons, aged 60, of Charnock, Sheffield, said: “I think it’s been a really good idea. It brings in interest. I am quite familiar with this area and a lot of businesses fail because of their location but this should put these guys on the map.”

From 10.30am queues started to gather in jovial spirit chatting and joking with each other as staff continued to roll out railings along the pavement right up to Alderson Road to keep up with the demand.

Inside the new chippy staff lined the counter ready for the first customers and empty lunch bags packed the restaurant tables awaiting to be filled and dispatched.

Head chef Chris Farnell is urging as many as possible to take up the deal today which extends to the first 1,000 customers which means they won’t quite be feeding the biblical 5,000 but Mother Hubbard’s generosity is certainly not in question.

Staff at Sheffield's new Mother Hubbard's fish and chip takeaway and restaurant, on London Road, Sheffield, welcome their first customers during the chippy's opening day with an offer of fish and chips for just 45p.

Chris said: “We are doing this to give something to the community and this is a great way to introduce ourselves and meet our customers.”

Reaction to the 45p fish and chip deals at other Mother Hubbard’s takeaway and restaurants has been fantastic, according to Chris, and Sheffield is proving to be no exception.