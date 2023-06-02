Sheffield’s popular Mosfest returns for its 10th event this weekend with a superb line-up for all the family.

The Steel City will see Mosfest return to Don Valley Bowl after a three-year absence to celebrate its 10th festival on Saturday, June 3. The event was first held in 2011 with the aim of raising money for local charities while keeping costs for tickets and drinks down, ensuring inclusive access for all.

From the start, organisers were keen to promote local talent and it has given a platform to the likes of The Reytons, The Sherlocks and Apollo Junction. But the organisers have claimed that this year is the ‘best line-up so far’, with a host of impressive names taking to the two stages to strut their stuff.

With a glowing weather forecast, festival-goers are set to enjoy a full day under the sun with the gates opening at 11.30am. Headlining the festival is Sheffield’s own Little Man Tate on the Tracey Clarkson Foundation Stage, with household names Bad Manners and Inspiral Carpets in support. The inside stage, curated by Away Day Radio, will be headlined by The Skinner Brothers and Billy Sullivan.

Little Man Tate are performing at Mosfest in Sheffield tomorrow (Photo: Scott Antcliffe)

Organiser Steve Cowerns said: “After three very tough years we are delighted to be back to celebrate our 10th festival in style.

“Lockdowns and restrictions meant we couldn’t organise the festival for two years then I suffered a serious health issue. It was a very tough time for events, hospitality and me personally but we are back and I’m delighted.”

Festival headliners Little Man Tate continue to make strides in the music world since teaming up with Sheffield music producer Martin Smith for their upcoming album.

Though frontman Jon Windle said the band is keen to get back on stage. He said: “I’ve played Mosfest years ago as a soloist and it was great back then, but as a band we are really looking forward to playing it this year. We’ve known Steve for many years and when he got in touch he was really keen for us to play and we were up for it and we are very much looking forward to getting back on the stage on Saturday.”

Mosfest has teamed up with The Leadmill who will be hosting the festival's official afterparty, with free entry for Mosfest ticket holders.