City homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield has new training, therapy and meeting facilities thanks to a £9,000 grant from the Morrisons Foundation.

Emmaus Sheffield, based in Cadman Street, close to Sheffield’s Victoria Quays, is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.

Through its Social Enterprise programme it aims to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

The £9,000 in grant aid from the Morrisons Foundation means the charity now has a special space specifically tailored towards training, counselling, therapy and art sessions.

“Our training and therapy room is the hub of our community,” said Emmaus Sheffield community leader Lesley Morgan.

“It is used for everything from art therapy to meeting for companions, staff, trustees and partner agencies but it is also a quiet haven for counselling, a space to do one to one work with our companions and an escape from the office for staff members to have some quiet time.

“The renovation of this space will help improve the mental and physical wellbeing of all that use it, encourage more companions to participate in activities and give us something to be proud of when hosting meetings and showing visitors round the community.”

Morrisons Foundation trustee David Scott commented: “I’m very proud that we’ve been able to support the vital services offered by Emmaus Sheffield.