Morris dancing in cold Sheffield car parks - how women's group flourished despite pandemic

Members of Sheffield City Morris women's team practising in Endcliffe Park

The events in question took place on Monday nights, and it’s unclear if the gatherings, including bells, large sticks and eight or more hankies, constituted a social or educational meeting, although it’s reported that music and an occasional bottle of beer were also involved.

“We stuck to the rules,” insisted Pam Roddis, (unlike some, she added, naming a famous cake recipient). “There were four or five dancers and a musician. We followed the rule of six.”

Inconveniently, the Sheffield City Morris Women’s team was just getting started when the pandemic arrived. But team members, and supporters from the long standing green - trousered men’s team, were determined to accommodate the growing number of women interested in signing up to the Sheffield City Morris ethos of athletic dancing of the ‘Cotswold Medup’ tradition, coupled with an enthusiastic social side involving real ale.

“It was a bit daunting when I first started,” said Jo Abbott, who’d had no experience of traditional dance, but thought the idea of learning Morris dancing after retiring would be fun.

But after her first few sessions in Hillsborough, the lockdown arrived, and the Sheffield City Morris men and women moved to the car park of St Vincent’s church in Crookes, once the rules relaxed slightly to allow meetings (or Morris dancing practice evenings) of six people outside.

“In fact most of my Morris dancing experience up to now has been in a cold wet car park in Crookes, because of Covid,” Jo said. “We were out there in all weathers, including snow and wind. But we did see people watching us from their bedroom windows. They seemed joyous.”

Morris dancing has an improved public image, these days, reflected Jo, Pam and Pete Johnson, musician for the Morris men and women of Sheffield City.

“When you say you’ve joined a Morris team people usually have to laugh, but they have quite a bit of respect for it too,” said Jo.

“I like the music and camaraderie, and how you go to different places and meet different people.” said Pam.

There are around a dozen traditional dance and Morris groups in Sheffield, with men’s, women’s and mixed teams. Lindsey Pennick joined Sheffield City Women last summer, wanting to join a fairly new team where there would be other beginners. A former ballet dancer, she found the complexities of Morris daunting at first.

Sheffield City developed the ‘Cotswold Medup’ tradition of adapted ancient Cotswold Morris dances many years ago. “We spin a story to southerners about how the style came from a parchment of old dances found in a chest in Midhope Reservoir,” Pete Johnson explained. Whereas of course, they were just made up.

“You have to be in the right place at the right time, and if you’re a bit slow you bump into people or go the wrong way,” Lindsay said. “But Pete is very patient. He just says, ‘I think we’ll do that one again.’”

At 40, Lindsey says younger Morris dancers in their 20s, 30s and 40s, often come from a family background where parents were traditional dancers too. “I was a bit surprised at the number of younger people getting interested. There seems to be a bit of a resurgence.”

Both Sheffield City Morris teams will be performing around Sheffield City centre on February 26 as part of the Inter-Varsity Folk Dance Festival.

Sheffield City Women now have seven members, and are planning a costume revision, still following the Sheffield City Morris green, blue and white theme. “The men’s green trousers do attract attention,” said Pam Roddis kindly. The women’s team are moving towards blue trousers instead.

And they’re keen to welcome new members, since a team of 10 or 12 dancers could ‘dance out’ more often - sign up at the Sheffield City Morris website (https://sheffieldcitymorris.org.uk) or social media pages. No experience required, said Jo.

“But it is hard work. We need people happy to jump up and down for an hour and a half.”

