More than 80,000 people visit Barnsley over bright nights Christmas lights switch-on weekend

More than 80,000 people visited Barnsley Town Centre for the annual Bright Nights Festival and Christmas light switch-on event last weekend.

Town centre footfall was recorded at more than 81,000 for Friday and Saturday, a 27 per cent increase on last year’s event.

This included footfall of nearly 24,000 between 5pm and 9pm during the town centre events, 45 per cent higher than in 2022.

Events took place across the weekend, with the Christmas lights switch-on taking place on Friday, November 24 in Glass Works Square.

Brightnights

On November 25, the Bright Nights Festival’s illuminated parade snaked through the town centre, with plenty of free events for families to enjoy.

Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “This year’s Bright Nights Festival was one of our most successful events ever and we were delighted to see so many people come along and enjoy the atmosphere.

“It’s fantastic for the town centre and a great reward for the hard work that the events team has put in. The success is a testament to the collaborative spirit that defines our community, with multiple venues coming together to create two really special days.

“This is such an exciting time of year and we can’t wait to welcome thousands more visitors over the coming weeks, including for our first Christmas Market in almost a decade on 7-10 December.