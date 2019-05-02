More than £5,000 raised for city hospice after Sheffield United fans arrange plane banner to fly over Hillsborough

Fans on both sides of Sheffield’s football divide have now raised more than £5,500 for St Luke’s Hospice in less than a day.

Wednesday fan James Lindsay launched the fundraising page after Sheffield United fans raised enough money for a banner to be flown over Hillsborough on Sunday.

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hillsborough

The banner, which will read ‘MIND THE GAP...THE CITY IS OURS!’, will fly over the stadium after Blades fans met the £780 target on a Go Fund Me page.

In response to the fundraising page, Wednesdayite James decide to call on fans on both sets of Sheffield’s footballing divide to come together and raise money for a charitable cause.

He said: “The point is we’re all Sheffield aren’t we? There are more important things than rivalry and flying a plane over a stadium.

“I saw that St Luke's were doing a collection at the game on Sunday so thought this would help them out.”

After initially asking for £780 to be raised, the same amount needed for the plane banner, the fundraising total has now passed the 5,500 mark.

Sheffield United fans’ plane is due to fly over Hillsborough and Bramall Lane, where a beam back will be showing the Blades' game against Stoke City, between 12:30-2:15pm.

Any additional money on the gofundmepage will go towards Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Chris Wilder’s men can still win the Championship title this Sunday if they beat Stoke City away and hope Norwich City lose away at Aston Villa.

For more information on the St Luke's Hospice fundraising page visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wereallsheffieldarentwe