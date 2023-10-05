More than 30 new council homes to be built in Rotherham
If approved at a cabinet meeting on October 16, RMBC will apply to build the homes across two sites – a former care home and council car park.
Nineteen of the homes will be built at the site of the now-demolished Netherfield Care Home off Netherfield Court, Eastwood, and 12 will be built at a decomissioned car park on York Road.
A report to cabinet states there is a ‘clear and continuing needfor more affordable homes across the borough, an issue further exacerbatedby the current cost-of-living crisis’.
The report adds that there is a need for larger family homes at the Netherfield Court site to help ‘address acute local issues around overcrowded smaller family housing’.
“There were no 2-bedroomed bungalows or 4-bedroomed houses let in Eastwood in 2022. These types of homes last became available in Eastwoodin 2019,” it states.
A further five two and three bed homes will be built at the York Road site, alongside four apartments for older people.
The apartments will feature accessible showers, doors and hallways.
The report adds: “The council’s highways department is due to embark on alterations to Fitzwilliam Road in Eastwood, in support of sustainable travel measures.
“This will have a direct impact on the York Road site as a strip of land to the north of the site will need to be utilised by highways to support these changes. The latest scheme designs have factored in the expected impact.”