More people in Sheffield 'agree than disagree' with proposal to fast track asylum claims of Afghans in UK

The survey shows there ism backing in the city for Afghans seeking asylum in the UK to have their applications fast tracked.

The charity’s staff and volunteers are currently welcoming Afghans to the UK – providing a compassionate ear, emotional support and giving out basic items like warm clothing and hygiene kits, including soap, nappies and toothbrushes.

The poll for the British Red Cross reveals around 35 per cent of those who took part feel that Afghans already seeking asylum in the UK should have their applications fast tracked, while just 20 per cent disagree.

The UK is to help resettle thousands of Afghan refugees. Picture by Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images.

The pol also shows 38 per cent feel Afghans already seeking asylum in the UK should be able to bring their family to join them, as opposed to just 22 per cent who disagree.

The latest statistics from the Home Office show that, as of 30 June 2021, 3,213 Afghans in the UK were awaiting an initial decision on their asylum claim.

Of those waiting, analysis from the Red Cross shows 73.26 per cent have been waiting for over six months.

Abraham Mdlongwa, operations manager for refugee support for the British Red Cross in Sheffield, said: “People fleeing their homes have experienced the worst things in life, from war to persecution.

“With more people coming to the UK to seek safety, we must be ready to provide support now. That starts with fast tracking the claims of more than 3,000 Afghan nationals who are already here, and have been waiting for months, if not years, for a decision.

“No longer should they be left to live in limbo, unable to work and struggling to live off such little support. It is the right thing to do for the UK to stand by its responsibilities in the world, and a wave of people across Sheffield agree.”

Mike Adamson, Chief Executive of British Red Cross, added: “The British Red Cross has been calling for a kinder, more compassionate asylum system to support people who have been forced to leave their home behind and take dangerous journeys. We believe every refugee matters.

“As the largest provider of support to refugees and people seeking asylum in the UK, the British Red Cross is ready to work with the UK Government and other partners to welcome Afghan refugees.”

With over 30 years of experience in Afghanistan and a network of staff and 40,000 volunteers on the ground in the country, the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement has also been leading the humanitarian response to the Afghanistan crisis.

The British Red Cross has received overwhelming support from the public, raising more than £2 million for their Afghanistan Crisis Appeal in just a matter of weeks. Donations are providing food, basic medical supplies and medicines, shelter and water to people in need.