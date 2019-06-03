More new community buses
Five new buses will give extra provision to South Yorkshire passengers who struggle to use mainstream public transport.
The new, fully accessible vehicles will boost the lifeline ‘Door 2 Door’ community service run by South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive.
These bus services take users from their homes to places such as supermarkets or town centres, without the need to get to a bus stop.
Tim Taylor, SYPTE’s director of customer services, said: “We are delighted to support what is such an essential link to many.
“For people who find it difficult to access mainstream public transport, Community Transport can ensure they can still get out and about.
“So, for us, continuing to invest in this valuable service by providing new vehicles is a must.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Mrs Edna Pearce, 89, from the S12 postcode area, registered to use Community Transport in November, 2012, and uses the Door 2 Door Services regularly to go shopping and to a day centre.
She said: “The service is a life line. I couldn’t get out and about without it. It’s so crucial to still feel part of the community, and you get to know other passengers on board too. It’s lovely to feel part of something!”Anne Cameron has also been arranging Community Transport services for her mother since April 2012, after she suffered a stroke.
She added: “The Door 2 Door Services mean a lot to Mum and it’s important to her to know the drivers. We know all the Door 2 Door team now and this gives us peace of mind.”
SYPTE has invested over £895,000 since 2013, across Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield, in a programme to replace older and less efficient Community Transport buses with a more modern, greener fleet.
A recent consultation revealed almost 40 per cent of regular users felt the service was crucial to them. For more information visit travelsouthyorkshire.com/accessibility-door2door or call 01709 51 51 51.