More details of £20m Wath and Dinnington improvements released
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) was awarded £20m from the government’s levelling up fund last year after two previous bids were turned down.
RMBC says the £11m scheme in Dinnington will clear burnt-out buildings on the High Street, and construct a new town square and retail units.
New images have been released of both schemes, and residents can take part in drop-in sessions this week to find out more.
In Wath, the £8.9m scheme is due to be completed in spring 2026 and will include the demolition of the existing library.
Face-to-face engagement events are being held at Wath Library on Thursday 21 March at 12:30pm to 2:30pm and 5:15pm to 6:45pm
In Dinnington, an engagement event is being held outside the Indoor Market building on Laughton Road on Friday 22 March at 9am to 12 midday.