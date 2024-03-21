More details of £20m Wath and Dinnington improvements released

Further details of improvement schemes in Wath and Dinnington have been released, with works due to begin later this year.
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) was awarded £20m from the government’s levelling up fund last year after two previous bids were turned down.

RMBC says the £11m scheme in Dinnington will clear burnt-out buildings on the High Street, and construct a new town square and retail units.

New images have been released of both schemes, and residents can take part in drop-in sessions this week to find out more.

Wath Library proposalWath Library proposal
Wath Library proposal

In Wath, the £8.9m scheme is due to be completed in spring 2026 and will include the demolition of the existing library.

Face-to-face engagement events are being held at Wath Library on Thursday 21 March at 12:30pm to 2:30pm and 5:15pm to 6:45pm

In Dinnington, an engagement event is being held outside the Indoor Market building on Laughton Road on Friday 22 March at 9am to 12 midday.

