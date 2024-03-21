Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) was awarded £20m from the government’s levelling up fund last year after two previous bids were turned down.

RMBC says the £11m scheme in Dinnington will clear burnt-out buildings on the High Street, and construct a new town square and retail units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New images have been released of both schemes, and residents can take part in drop-in sessions this week to find out more.

Wath Library proposal

In Wath, the £8.9m scheme is due to be completed in spring 2026 and will include the demolition of the existing library.

Face-to-face engagement events are being held at Wath Library on Thursday 21 March at 12:30pm to 2:30pm and 5:15pm to 6:45pm