More than 16,000 people flock to see Love Island stars at Meadowhall
More than 16,000 people crammed into Meadowhall to meet the stars of Love Island at a special student night.
The TV trio of Maura Higgins, Chris Taylor and Jordan Hames delighted thousands of students at the event which also featured an evening of exclusive discounts, freebies and surprises.
Read More
Visitors were given the opportunity to meet the stars of this year’s ITV show - the trio’s first appearance in Sheffield since leaving the villa.
Guests snapped up the opportunity to take a range of selfies and chat to the stars, adding even more excitement to the evening.
The five hour student night event saw visitors enjoy hundreds of exclusive offers and giveaways across a range of fashion, food and beauty brands – including River Island, Office, H&M and Topshop.
Leading beauty brands were on hand throughout the evening in the newly created Beauty Zone on Lower Park Lane. The kiosk provided free beauty and pampering treatments, such as brow shaping, GHD hair styling, colour matching and hand massages, to those in need of a quick beauty fix.
Several interactive stations were dotted around throughout the mall including the Glitter Project, where students added glam, glitz and sparkle to their look courtesy of Naughty Unicorn, and an extreme roller-coaster virtual reality (VR) experience. Providing added ambience and a high energy atmosphere, The Rovers band provided live music throughout the night.
Students were also treated to a unique Silent Adventures disco tour, where participants donned hi-tech headsets and were able to dance their way around the centre.
Alex Caley, Marketing Experience Manager, said: “Student Night is our flagship autumn event and we’re so excited that Love Island stars Maura, Chris and Jordan were able to join us to celebrate this year! We loved welcoming new and returning students to Meadowhall to make the most of the incredible offers available and we hope this was the perfect celebration to the start of the new term.”