Money pours in for Sheffield Wednesday fan and teacher battling cancer

More than £10,000 has poured in for a young South Yorkshire teacher after he was struck down with a complex form of cancer – which has left medics struggling to treat him.

Jack Turner, aged 28, a teacher at Doncaster University Technology College, discovered a lump in his neck in June – and since then has undergone a series of biopsies, scans and appointments to try and determine the exact form of the disease.

But the cancer is so complex that doctors have been unable to identify a specific type – and a huge fundraising campaign has been launched by friends and family to help fund alternative treatments.

Caroline Hayes, who has set up the fundraiser, which you can donate to HERE said: “In June 2025, Jack's world changed when he found a lump in his neck.

"What we hoped would be something simple has turned into months of fear and uncertainty.

"Jack is only 28 years old, and in the last four months he has endured endless scans, biopsies, and meetings with specialists.

"The cancer is complex that doctors have been unable to identify a specific type. Without a diagnosis, there is no treatment plan and without a plan, time is running away and we need to seek alternative treatments with specialists.

“Jack has always been someone who gives his all.

"Whether it’s his passion and commitment to his job, the way he shows up for his friends, or the love and support he gives his family, he does everything with his whole heart.

“He is the person you can rely on in any situation — the one who makes you laugh when things are tough, the one who works hard without ever complaining, the one who always puts others before himself.

“Now, it’s Jack who needs us.

“We are raising funds to explore alternative treatments and specialist care that may not be available through the usual routes. These could give Jack the answers, the hope, and the chance he so desperately deserves.

“Donations will help give Jack, his partner Natalie, his Mum and Dad (Jill and Andrew), and his sister Maisie — who have been by his side every step of this heartbreaking journey, a way to continue to fight this battle.

“Jack is young. He has so much life left to live, so many dreams to chase, and so much love still to give. No family should have to face this uncertainty, but with your help, we can give Jack the fighting chance he needs.

“If you’re able to donate, share, or even just send a message of encouragement, it will mean the world to Jack and all of us who love him.

"Every act of kindness brings us closer to the hope and answers he needs.

"Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for standing with Jack.”

Jack is a keen Sheffield Wednesday fan – and the club’s supporters have also rallied around.

Fans boycotting matches in protest at controversial owner Dejphon Chansiri’s refusal to sell the club are being urged to send money saved on tickets to support the fund for Jack.

One fan said: “With all what's going at the moment at the club, this puts things in perspective.”