Money is pouring in to help a mum who suffered life-changing injuries when she was mauled by a vicious dog in an attack in front of her daughter.

Katie Deere was mauled by an XL Bully dog in Askern, Doncaster, last month and needed a five hour operation on her arms after she bravely defended her young daughter Harper – who was in a pushchair – from the horrific attack, which left her drenched in blood.

The 28-year-old is still recovering from the attack in Doncaster Road on August 17 – and her aunt Jayne Redfern has set up an online GoFundMe page to raise cash for Katie.

You can donate to the appeal, which has already raised more than £2,200 HERE

Said Jayne: “Katie was out walking with her daughter and own dog when she was attacked by an unsupervised large breed dog.

“She sustained life changing injuries trying to protect her young daughter and dog resulting in a five hour operation on both arms.

“As you can imagine this was horrific for her and has changed Katie’s immediate future.

“She is a single mum and was also due to start a new job, but this is now in doubt.

“If you would like to help this amazing young mum get back on her feet and help towards hospital visits that are currently twice a week and all incurring more costs to Katie and her family, please drop a small donation if you are able.

“Any amount would relieve the stress and worry they are all going through and it’s by no means over.

“Katie will be scarred for life and faces further treatment. They are a local family and are lucky enough to live in a fantastic community. Hopefully we can all rally round and get the help she deserves.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The dog, believed to be an XL Bully breed, is alleged to have caused serious injury to the woman’s arms. She has been taken to hospital by ambulance, where she remains in a stable but serious condition. Firearms and dog officers attended the scene and seized the dog.”

Witnesses described the attack as ‘shocking’. One said: “It was absolutely awful. The dog was all over her and she was screaming. It just kept going at her."

The incident was the latest in a long line of horrific dog attacks in Doncaster in recent months.

In May, a six year-old boy suffered serious injuries after being savaged by a dog in Highfields while a newborn baby was mauled to death in Woodlands in 2020.