MOJO Conscience Bar, which opened in the old NUM offices opposite Sheffield City Hall at Barker's Pool, drew 400 people and successfully contributed funds for the Parents Association of Children with Tumors and Leukaemia (PACT).

The organisation provides assistance to families of children receiving cancer or leukaemia treatment at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

And for one night only, the group celebrated its arrival in Sheffield by raising a total of £7,040 with their conscious bar, allowing guests to pay as they felt, with a live tracker keeping a tally of the total on the night.

MOJO cocktail bar in Sheffield raised over £7,000 for a cancer charity on the night of its launch.

MOJO MD Martin Greenhow said: “What a fantastic way to announce our arrival into Sheffield.

"I’m so proud of all our staff and guests who have supported us and helped us to raise over £7,000 for PACT – it’s a great cause and I’m delighted that we could use our launch night to support a local cause.

"We look forward to welcoming guests to our new Sheffield bar for the famous MOJO experience.”

Sarah Harrison, Assistant Support Co-Ordinator at PACT added: “We can't begin to tell you how amazed we are that MOJO chose us to be their chosen charity.

"We are a really small charity that does whatever we can to try and make the journey easier for our families whose children have been diagnosed with cancer.

"Each day we provide the inpatient families with breakfast and lunch and £7,040 would help us feed our families for 10 months!”

Set over two floors, with a first floor terrace, large screens for sports fans and shuffleboard and beer pong to keep drinkers entertained, Sheffield’s outlet is the sixth bar in the MOJO chain, which already includes branches in Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Harrogate and Nottingham.

Esquire magazine has named MOJO the Best Bar in the North of England and the win of the Class Award for Best Night Out.