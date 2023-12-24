Missing woman Zoe, 31, from Rotherham, found in Spain after 11-day search
The 31-year-old had been reported missing after she was last seen on December 13.
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire Police has today, Sunday December 24, confirmed that missing woman Zoe, from Rotherham, has been located.
Zoe had been reported missing after she was last seen on CCTV on Wednesday December 13 on the 4.18am train from Kiveton to Leeds.
After an 11-day search, the 31-year-old has been found in Spain.
The force has thanked the public for the help in the search. On X, it said: “Great news! Missing Rotherham woman Zoe has been located in Spain.
“Thank you to everyone who has shared our appeals to find her, it's much appreciated.”