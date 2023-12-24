News you can trust since 1887
Missing woman Zoe, 31, from Rotherham, found in Spain after 11-day search

The 31-year-old had been reported missing after she was last seen on December 13.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 20th Dec 2023, 16:43 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2023, 11:02 GMT
South Yorkshire Police has today, Sunday December 24, confirmed that missing woman Zoe, from Rotherham, has been located.

Zoe had been reported missing after she was last seen on CCTV on Wednesday December 13 on the 4.18am train from Kiveton to Leeds.

After an 11-day search, the 31-year-old has been found in Spain. 

The force has thanked the public for the help in the search. On X, it said: “Great news! Missing Rotherham woman Zoe has been located in Spain. 

“Thank you to everyone who has shared our appeals to find her, it's much appreciated.”

